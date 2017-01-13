版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly cash distribution, suspension of distribution reinvestment plan

Jan 13 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - suspension of its distribution reinvestment plan until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
