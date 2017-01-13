版本:
BRIEF-Southern California Edison says entered into term loan credit agreement, borrowed maximum amount available under agreement

Jan 13 Southern California Edison Co :

* Southern California Edison Co says entered into a term loan credit agreement and borrowed maximum amount available under agreement - SEC filing

* Southern California Edison - agreement provides for a $300 million term loan due on July 13, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2ilSgu5) Further company coverage:
