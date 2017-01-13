BRIEF-Duke Energy moving forward with permanent water solutions

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 13 Duke Energy Corp :
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Received preliminary approval from North Carolina department of environmental quality
* Duke energy-in preliminary approval, NCDEQ noted it will gather additional information about water quality standards and treatment systems
* Duke energy - NCDEQ preliminary approval for co's plans to offer new, permanent water supplies to eligible neighbors near its North Carolina coal plants
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.