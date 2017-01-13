版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy moving forward with permanent water solutions

Jan 13 Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements

* Received preliminary approval from North Carolina department of environmental quality

* Duke energy-in preliminary approval, NCDEQ noted it will gather additional information about water quality standards and treatment systems

* Duke energy - NCDEQ preliminary approval for co's plans to offer new, permanent water supplies to eligible neighbors near its North Carolina coal plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
