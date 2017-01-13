版本:
中国
2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure says no performance fee is payable to its management company for Q4 2016

Jan 13 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
