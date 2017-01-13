版本:
中国
2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
