BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.