公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 16日

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes

Jan 16 Times Property Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes

* Intends to use net proceeds of proposed notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
