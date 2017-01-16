BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees

Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd :
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR
490 billion
* Reliance Industries exec says by 2017-18 the company
likely expects $3.5 billion incremental operating profit
* Reliance Industries exec says the petcoke gassification
project will be completed by June
* Reliance Industries exec says refinery off gas cracker
project will be completed by end of March
* Reliance industries exec says expect double digit demand
growth in petroleum products
* Reliance Industries exec says co will not be able to start
1400 fuel outlets by March 31 2017
* Reliance Industries exec says focussed on organic growth
in telecom for now
* Reliance Industries exec says will look at sustainibility
of crude prices to make incremental investments in shale
business in US
