Jan 16 Capstone Mining Corp -

* Capstone Mining 2017 operating and capital guidance

* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines

* Says capital expenditures for 2017, including $30 million of capitalized stripping, are expected to be $67 million

* Sees 2017 consolidated all-in cost guidance is $2.15 to $2.25 per pound of payable copper produced