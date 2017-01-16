版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond

Jan 16 Rambus Inc :

* Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond

* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
