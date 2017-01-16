BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production

Jan 16 Dominion Diamond Corp :

* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production

* Q4 Diavik diamond mine production - processed 0.54 million tonnes versus 0.46 million tonnes

* Says diamonds recovered from Diavik mine in 2016 of 6.7 million carats were 4% higher than in calendar 2015

* Says lower-than-expected diamond recovery in Diavik mine reflected lower grades due to underground dilution

* Q4 Diavik diamond mine recovered - 1.65 million carats versus 1.50 million carats last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: