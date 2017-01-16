版本:
BRIEF-POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments

Jan 16 POET Technologies Inc

* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments

* Chief operating officer Subhash Deshmukh resigned effective January 13, 2017

* POET Technologies says effective January 13, position of corporate chief technology officer previously held by Daniel Desimone, has been eliminated

* POET Technologies says formally dissolving company's technology roadmap advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
