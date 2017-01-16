BRIEF-POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 POET Technologies Inc
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Chief operating officer Subhash Deshmukh resigned effective January 13, 2017
* POET Technologies says effective January 13, position of corporate chief technology officer previously held by Daniel Desimone, has been eliminated
* POET Technologies says formally dissolving company's technology roadmap advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.