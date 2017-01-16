版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 07:57 BJT

BRIEF-GM to announce $1 bln in new U.S. investment & more than 1000 new jobs as soon as tomorrow - CNBC,citing DJ

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* General Motors to announce $1 billion in new U.S. investment & more than 1000 new jobs as soon as tomorrow following Trump criticism - CNBC,citing DJ
