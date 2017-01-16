版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei

* Kao Corp sales apparently rose to about 1.55 trillion yen in 2016 - Nikkei

* Kao Corp is expected to boost operating profit again in 2017- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2js3gFZ
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐