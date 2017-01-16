BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Jan 16 Sonova Holding Ag :
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Signed an agreement to sell its MiniSom retail business in Portugal to Amplifon S.p.A
* Potential sale of two businesses is not expected to have a material effect on results of current fiscal year
* Engaged in negotiations regarding a potential sale of audionova retail business in France to Amplifon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.