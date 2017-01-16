版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 03:57 BJT

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc

Jan 16 Perk Inc :

* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
