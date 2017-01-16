BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 16 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :
* Turquoise Hill announces fourth quarter 2016 production
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Says Oyu Tolgoi is well-positioned to sustain 2017 grade challenges
* Copper production in Q4'16 was broadly consistent with Q3'16
* Q4'16 gold production increased 32.4% over Q3'16 due to final processing of Phase 2 ore
* Oyu Tolgoi sees to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017
* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.