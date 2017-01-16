版本:
BRIEF-TransMontaigne Partners announces increase in quarterly distribution

Jan 16 Transmontaigne Partners Lp :

* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution

* Says it declared a distribution of $0.71 per unit,representing a $0.01 increase over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
