BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 17 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp Inc - 2016 production and cost guidance achieved
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Goldcorp Inc - aisc are expected to decrease by 20% to approximately $700 per ounce over next five years
* Company expects to produce approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) of gold in 2017
* Says all-in sustaining costs for full year 2016 are expected to be at low end of original guidance range of between $850 and $925 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.