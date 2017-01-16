BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Serinus Energy Inc
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field was initially shut-in on January 10, 2017
* Company has procured a replacement electrical submersible pump for CS-3 well
* Serinus Energy says shut-in was in anticipation of 3-day strike with production stoppage, as voted for by employees at Winstar Chouech Es Saida facilities.
* Serinus Energy says Co still uncertain as to when replacement pump will be delivered to Co and exact timing for well & field to be back on production
* Serinus Energy says during shut-in period, to continue to engage in dialogue with UGTT regarding economic redundancy process
* Serinus Energy says as one part of ongoing cost savings program, company recently decided for a program of economic redundancy
* Says staff reductions in this program are necessary for company to further reduce operating costs
* Serinus Energy says in process of shutting in production, will prepare for safe mobilization of all employees out of Chouech Es Saida facilities over coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.