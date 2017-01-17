BRIEF-Givaudan says acquires Activ International

Jan 17 Givaudan SA said it has acquired
Activ International to strengthen its capabilities in natural
flavour solutions.
* Activ International offers a range of natural and organic
flavours, marine extracts, seafood and vegetable based culinary
solutions to customers.
* With headquarters in Bienne (Switzerland), Activ operates
from locations in Somerset (New Jersey, USA), Melaka (Malaysia),
Mitry-Mory (Paris, France) and Arequipa (Peru), employing
globally 170 employees.
* Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive of Givaudan said: "This
acquisition fits with our 2020 strategy to expand our offering
to deliver natural products to our customers.
* Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Activ's
business would have represented approximately 40 million Swiss
francs ($39.69 million) of incremental sales to Givaudan's
results in 2016 on a proforma basis.
* Givaudan plans to fund the transaction from existing
resources.
