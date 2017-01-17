BRIEF-Komax Holding FY group revenue up 18 pct to c. CHF 370 mln

Jan 17 Komax Holding AG :

* In 2016 financial year, Komax Group generated an order intake of 370.2 million Swiss francs($367.55 million), surpassing previous year's result of 348.4 million francs by 6.3 percent

* FY revenues also recorded a significant rise of approximately 18 percent to around 370 million francs

* At 195.9 million francs, order intake in second half of 2016 was significantly higher than in first half of year (174.4 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)