BRIEF-Komax Holding FY group revenue up 18 pct to c. CHF 370 mln

Jan 17 Komax Holding AG :
* In 2016 financial year, Komax Group generated an order intake of 370.2 million Swiss
francs($367.55 million), surpassing previous year's result of 348.4 million francs by 6.3
percent
* FY revenues also recorded a significant rise of approximately 18 percent to around 370
million francs
* At 195.9 million francs, order intake in second half of 2016 was significantly higher than
in first half of year (174.4 million francs)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)