BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli FY group sales up at CHF 3.901 bln

Jan 17 Lindt & Spruengli :

* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)

* FY organic sales growth +6.0%

* Strategic sales target achieved once again - despite a difficult market environment

* Group's operating margin is expected to increase within strategical target range

* outlook: there will be a disproportionate increase in net profit due to a lower tax rate Source text - bit.ly/2iGAjoB Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
