BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli FY group sales up at CHF 3.901 bln

Jan 17 Lindt & Spruengli :
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901
billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
* FY organic sales growth +6.0%
* Strategic sales target achieved once again - despite a
difficult market environment
* Group's operating margin is expected to increase within
strategical target range
* outlook: there will be a disproportionate increase in net
profit due to a lower tax rate
($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs)
