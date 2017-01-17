BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY order intake up 25 pct to about CHF 220 mln

Jan 17 Cicor Technologies Ltd :
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016
* Preliminary, unaudited order intake figure for full year 2016 of approximately 220 million
Swiss francs ($218.58 million) is 25 percent higher than previous year (176.3 million francs)
* Improved growth dynamic in second half of 2016 led to a sales increase of approximately 5
percent to 189 million francs (unaudited) for full year 2016 (2015: 180.6 million francs)
* In addition, Cicor Group was able to reverse downward trend in earnings during second half
of 2016
($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs)
