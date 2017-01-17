BRIEF-Ophthotech on Dec. 16, 2016 announced reduction in personnel is expected to involve about 80 pct of workforce

Jan 17 Ophthotech Corp :
* Ophthotech -on dec 16, 2016, co announced that it had
determined to implement a reduction in personnel to focus on an
updated business plan
* Ophthotech -reduction in personnel is expected to involve
about 80% of workforce and is expected to be substantially
complete during q1 and q2 of 2017
* Ophthotech -estimates that it will incur approximately
$14.4 million of pre-tax charges during first and second
quarters of 2017
* Ophthotech -expects to realize estimated annualized cost
savings from reduction in personnel in range of $25 million to
$30 million starting in q3 of 2017
