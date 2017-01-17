BRIEF-WSI Industries's largest customer issued public disclosure on Jan. 9

Jan 17 Wsi Industries Inc :
* WSI Industries - co's largest customer issued public
disclosure on Jan. 9 of immediately winding down one of its
product lines for which co provides parts
* WSI Industries Inc - does not expect to incur a loss on
sale of the inventory
* WSI Industries Inc - co has halted all production of parts
related to program and is working with its customer on selling
remaining inventory
* WSI Industries Inc - discontinuance of parts will
negatively affect future sales, with impact expected to begin
during company's fiscal 2017 Q2
* WSI Industries Inc - affected product line represented
about fifteen percent of annual sales for company
Source text: (bit.ly/2iHPMFg)
