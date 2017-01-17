版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-Denison announces focused CAD$14.5 mln exploration and evaluation program budget for 2017

Jan 17 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces focused CAD$14.5 mln exploration and evaluation program budget for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
