BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility

Jan 17 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease
of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv
Fuels LLC
* Anticipated that co will cease its naphthalene refining
activities at follansbee facility in approximately one year
* In addition, co will collect an undisclosed amount of rent
and royalties over duration of agreement
* Koppers Holdings Inc says in addition, Koppers will
collect an undisclosed amount of rent and royalties over
duration of agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: