BRIEF-Tutor Perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.37 bln contract

Jan 17 Tutor Perini Corp :

* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2

* Tutor Perini Corp - Tutor perini's portion of contract value is expected to be included as part of company's reported Q1 2017 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
