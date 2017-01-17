BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding sees IPO of 25 mln shares priced at $21-$23 per share

Jan 17 (Reuters) -
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced
between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it is selling 22.3 million
shares of common stock, while selling stockholders are selling
2.7 million shares of common stock
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc says it will not receive any of the
proceeds from the shares of common stock sold by the selling
stockholders
* Jeld-Wen Holding - After completion of offering, funds
managed by Onex Partners manager and its affiliates will own
about 63.4 percent of co's common stock
Source text: bit.ly/2j4dmJL
