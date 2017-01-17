BRIEF-Huntsman Corp to retain textile effects business from planned pigments and additives spin-off

Jan 17 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman Corp - has decided to retain textile effects
business and exclude it from its planned pigments and additives
spin-off
* Huntsman Corp - name of its planned spin-off will be
Venator Materials Corporation
* Huntsman Corp - Venator shares are expected to trade on
New York Stock Exchange under ticker VNTR after distribution to
Huntsman's shareholders
* Huntsman - identified "business improvement opportunities"
representing more than $75 million in annual EBITDA
* Huntsman Corp - $75 million in business improvements are
incremental to current earnings and are expected to be completed
by end of 2018
