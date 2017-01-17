BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly net income of 92 cents per share

Jan 17 Comerica Inc -
* Qtrly net income of 92 cents per share
* Qtrly net interest income $455 million versus $433 million
* Qtrly net income includes after-tax impact of
restructuring charges of $13 million, or 7 cents per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 provision for credit losses $35 million versus. $60
million last year
* Comerica - looking ahead, "Our revenue picture looks
brighter as a result of federal reserve increasing its benchmark
rate 25 basis points in December"
* For full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016, expects
average loans higher, in line with gross domestic product growth
* Comerica Inc qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio of
11.07% versus 10.54 % lasy year
* For full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016, expects
full-year benefit from December rise in short-term rates to be
more than $70 million
* Sees 2017 restructuring charges of $25 million to $50
million, compared to $93 million in 2016
* Says for FY 2017 provision for credit losses lower, with
continued solid performance of the overall portfolio
* Over past year, reduced energy loans by over $800 million,
or 27 percent, which now represent less than 5 percent of total
loans
Source text: [bit.ly/2jjCXiR]
