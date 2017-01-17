BRIEF-- Tiffany & Co has determined approximately $25 million of capitalized costs will not have future benefit to co

Jan 17 Tiffany & Co :
* Tiffany & Co - has determined that approximately $25
million of capitalized costs will not have future benefit to co
* Tiffany & Co - will record pre-tax impairment charge of
about $25 million as a component of selling, general and
administrative expenses in Q4 fiscal 2016
* Tiffany & Co - does not expect that any amount of
impairment charge will result in current or future cash
expenditures
* Tiffany & Co - "identified opportunities to enhance its
finished goods inventory management and merchandising
capabilities"
