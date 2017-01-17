BRIEF-Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. options market share

Jan 17 Bats Global Markets Inc ;
* Bats Global Markets reports record 2016 U.S. Options
market share, maintains strength across all other markets
* Bats Global Markets Inc says annual market share of 11.1
pct for its U.S. options business in 2016, up from 9.6pct in
2015
* Bats Global Markets Inc says had market share in equity
options, of 12.5pct and market share in single leg equity
options, of 17.4pct in 2016
* Bats Global Markets Inc says new 85 ETF listings to its
U.S. Market in 2016, an increase of 145pct over 2015
* Bats Global Markets - U.S. Equities average daily matched
volume of 1.52 billion shares in 2016 with 20.6pct market share
versus. 21.1pct in 2015
