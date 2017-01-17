版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust Co estimates net book value per common share as of Dec. 31, 2016 will be in range of $6.10-$6.18

Jan 17 New York Mortgage Trust Inc :

* Co estimates that net book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 will be in range of $6.10 to $6.18 Source text (bit.ly/2jjQ9En) Further company coverage:
