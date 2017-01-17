BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017

Jan 17 Just Energy Group Inc :

* Just Energy Group - will pay in cash to holders of debentures, redemption price equal to $1,008.5479 for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures