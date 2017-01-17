BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Just Energy Group Inc :
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
* Just energy group - to redeem outstanding $94.7 million principal amount of its 6.0% convertible debentures on February 21, 2017
* Just Energy Group - will pay in cash to holders of debentures, redemption price equal to $1,008.5479 for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.