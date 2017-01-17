BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment announces digital channel subscribers more than doubled in 2016

Jan 17 Rlj Entertainment Inc
* RLJ Entertainment announces digital channel subscribers
more than doubled in 2016
* RLJ Entertainment Inc says proprietary digital channels,
Acorn TV and UMC, realized subscriber growth that exceeded 2016
year-end expectations
* RLJ Entertainment Inc says in 2016, Acorn TV more than
doubled to over 430,000 subscribers from over 195,000
subscribers at end of 2015
* RLJ Entertainment Inc says UMC subscribers quadrupled to
over 20,000 subscribers in 2016 from approximately 5,000
subscribers at end of 2015
