BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment announces digital channel subscribers more than doubled in 2016

Jan 17 Rlj Entertainment Inc

* RLJ Entertainment announces digital channel subscribers more than doubled in 2016

* RLJ Entertainment Inc says proprietary digital channels, Acorn TV and UMC, realized subscriber growth that exceeded 2016 year-end expectations

* RLJ Entertainment Inc says in 2016, Acorn TV more than doubled to over 430,000 subscribers from over 195,000 subscribers at end of 2015

* RLJ Entertainment Inc says UMC subscribers quadrupled to over 20,000 subscribers in 2016 from approximately 5,000 subscribers at end of 2015