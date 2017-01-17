BRIEF-RCI announces sale of first of several non-income producing properties

Jan 17 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc -
* RCI announces sale of first of several non-income
producing properties
* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc says subsidiary closed on
sale of property off us 820 in fort worth for $2.2 million in
cash
* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc says proceeds were used to
pay off remaining $1.5 million balance of a related 11% balloon
note, due in 2018, and related fees
* Says balance of proceeds will be used to repurchase
stock, fund growth, or repay debt
* Says currently estimate planned sale of our seven other
non-income producing properties could approximate $10 million in
total proceeds
