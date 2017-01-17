BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 capital budget of $530 mln

Jan 17 Laredo Petroleum Inc :
* Laredo petroleum announces 2017 capital budget of $530
million
* Laredo petroleum inc - Laredo expects to operate four
horizontal rigs in 2017
* Laredo petroleum inc -budget is expected to be funded with
internally generated cash flows and borrowings on company's
senior secured credit facility
* Laredo petroleum inc - sees 2017 total production growth
of more than 15% versus full-year 2016 volumes
* Laredo petroleum inc - company expects to close sale of
approximately 2,900 net acres for proceeds of approximately $60
million
* Laredo petroleum - at january 16, 2017, had hedges in
place for 2017 for 6,852,875 barrels of oil at weighted-average
floor price of $55.82 per barrel
