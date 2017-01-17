版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at Dec. end versus 1.60 pct at Nov. end

Jan 17 Discover Financial Services :

* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.60% at December end versus 1.60 percent at November end - sec filing

* Credit card charge-off rate 1.92 percent at December end versus 1.88 percent at November end Source text (bit.ly/2jFvLNL) Further company coverage:
