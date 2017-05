Jan 17 Uranium Energy Corp :

* Uranium Energy Corp increases previously announced underwritten public offering to $26 million

* Uranium Energy Corp says underwriters have agreed to purchase 17.3 million units of company at a price of $1.50 per unit

* Uranium Energy Corp- anticipates that net proceeds of offering will be used to fund exploration and development expenditures at company's projects