公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 17日 星期二 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-GM announces 7,000 U.S. Jobs, investing additional $1 bln in U.S. manufacturing

Jan 17 General Motors Co

* GM announces 7,000 U.S. Jobs, investing additional $1 billion in u.s. Manufacturing

* General Motors Co says moves axle jobs to U.S. from Mexico

* GM- is confirming that another supplier has committed to make components for GM's next-generation full size pick-up trucks in Michigan

* General Motors-to begin work on insourcing axle production for full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to in Michigan

* GM- making components for next-generation full size pick-up trucks in Michigan to move 100 supplier jobs from Mexico to the U.S. Source text (bit.ly/2jvgktT) Further company coverage:
