BRIEF-BlackRock strategist says "we see a more measured dollar rally ahead"

Jan 17 BlackRock's Richard Turnill:

* BlackRock strategist Turnill says "we see a more measured dollar rally ahead"

* Corporate tax reform proposals in the U.S. Could prompt significant expectations for further dollar appreciation

* Big declines in many emerging market currencies have helped narrow current account deficits in the emerging world

* "we see potential for currency volatility ahead, but little risk of a sharp and disruptive dollar rally"

* "yen and euro weakness against the dollar is partly why we recently upgraded our views on Japanese and eurozone stocks"