BRIEF-BlackRock strategist says "we see a more measured dollar rally ahead"

Jan 17 BlackRock's Richard Turnill:
* BlackRock strategist Turnill says "we see a more measured
dollar rally ahead"
* Corporate tax reform proposals in the U.S. Could prompt
significant expectations for further dollar appreciation
* Big declines in many emerging market currencies have
helped narrow current account deficits in the emerging world
* "we see potential for currency volatility ahead, but
little risk of a sharp and disruptive dollar rally"
* "yen and euro weakness against the dollar is partly why we
recently upgraded our views on Japanese and eurozone stocks"