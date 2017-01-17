版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Citibank enters new Cardtronics agreement

Jan 17 Cardtronics Plc

* Citibank nearly doubles fee-free atm network across the u.s. With new cardtronics agreement

* Citibank - new agreement with cardtronics which will make available over 30,000 additional surcharge-free atm locations

* Citibank - co's new agreement with cardtronics includes surcharge-free access to citibank-branded atms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
