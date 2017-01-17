版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Cardtronics and Walgreens extend, expand ATM relationship

Jan 17 Cardtronics PLC :

* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

