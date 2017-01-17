BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated capacity up 1-2 pct

Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM
excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses
of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Sees Q1 consolidated capacity up 1.0 percent to 2.0
percent
* Sees Q1 consolidated prasm 11.88 to 12.12 cents per ASM
* Sees FY 2017 consolidated capacity up 1.0 percent to 2.0
percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - Due to recently ratified
labor agreements, company's profit sharing plans have changed
for 2017
* United Continental Holdings sees FY 2017 consolidated CASM
excluding fuel,profit sharing & third-party business expenses of
10.15 - 10.25 cents per ASM
* United Continental Holdings Inc - Now expects to pay
approximately 7.4 percent of total adjusted earnings up to a 6.9
percent adjusted pre-tax margin for 2017
* United Continental Holdings Inc - now expects to pay
approximately 1.7 percent for any adjusted earnings above prior
year's adjusted pre-tax earnings for 2017
* Sees Q1 2017 pre-tax margin (as adjusted) of 0.5 to 2.5
percent
* United Continental Holdings - As per new profit sharing
plan, expects to pay about 13.1 percent for any adjusted
earnings above 6.9 percent adjusted pre-tax margin
* United Continental - Impact of all labor agreements
ratified in 2016 expected to add approximately 4 points of
impact to unit costs in Q1 of 2017
* United Continental - Impact of all labor agreements
ratified in 2016 expected to add 3 to 4 points of impact to unit
costs for full year of 2017
