BRIEF-China Bak Battery says board approves changes to co's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31

Jan 17 Cbak Energy Technology Inc :

* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
