Jan 17 Nikkei:

* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei

* Yokogawa is expected to retain its forecasts for the full year ending in March - Nikkei

* Yokogawa Electric Corp's sales likely dipped roughly 7% to 280 billion yen or so for the nine months through December 2016- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2jvM8is) Further company coverage: