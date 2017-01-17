BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals announces 2017 production, cost guidance

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Hudbay Minerals Inc :
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* Production of zinc in concentrate in 2017 is forecast to increase by approximately 25% compared to 2016 production
* 2016 copper and precious metals production from constancia mine in Peru exceeded 2016 guidance
* Production of copper and precious metals contained in concentrate in 2017 is forecast to decrease by 17% and 5%
* Sustaining capital expenditures are expected to be $185 million in 2017
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure $272 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.