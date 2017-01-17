BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 17 Emera Inc
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera says offer to exchange $3.25 billion of multiple series of outstanding senior unsecured notes expired at midnight, New York city time, on, Jan 13, 2017
* Emera Inc - co expects to issue equal principal amount of new U.S. Notes of each series in exchange for old notes of each series that were tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.