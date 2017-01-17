版本:
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer

Jan 17 Emera Inc

* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer

* Emera says offer to exchange $3.25 billion of multiple series of outstanding senior unsecured notes expired at midnight, New York city time, on, Jan 13, 2017

* Emera Inc - co expects to issue equal principal amount of new U.S. Notes of each series in exchange for old notes of each series that were tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
