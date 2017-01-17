版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 Inhibitor Ingrezza

Jan 17 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - Pre-specified primary endpoint, change-from-baseline in Yale Global Tic severity scale (YGTSS) at week 8 was not met

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - Adverse events were dose dependent and consistent with earlier clinical studies

* Neurocrine Inc - Study showed significant improvement in overall symptoms of tourette syndrome as evidenced by clinical global impression of change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐