BRIEF-Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 Inhibitor Ingrezza

Jan 17 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study
of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with
tourette syndrome
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - Pre-specified primary
endpoint, change-from-baseline in Yale Global Tic severity scale
(YGTSS) at week 8 was not met
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - Adverse events were dose
dependent and consistent with earlier clinical studies
* Neurocrine Inc - Study showed significant improvement in
overall symptoms of tourette syndrome as evidenced by clinical
global impression of change
